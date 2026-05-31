NFL Offseason Updates: Bosa's Recovery, Trade Rumors, and Stadium Developments

A roundup of NFL news including Nick Bosa's progress from ACL injury, A.J. Brown's social media deactivation amid trade speculation, the Broncos' stadium land purchase, Shedeur Sanders' licensing record, and coaching changes.

Organized team activities (OTAs) have officially commenced across the NFL , marking a key phase in the offseason calendar. These sessions, which include 7-on-7, 9-on-9, and 11-on-11 drills without live contact, serve as a precursor to the mandatory minicamp and ultimately the preseason.

While OTAs are voluntary, they offer a first look at rookies, new coaching strategies, and the rehabilitation progress of injured players. The health of the roster, veteran attendance, and overall team chemistry are closely monitored during this period, though storylines often focus on player updates rather than flashy headlines. Among the notable developments, several key players are working their way back from significant injuries.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, who suffered a torn ACL late last season, appeared at OTAs and indicated he is "pretty far along" in his recovery. Bosa expressed confidence that he will be ready for the full 17-game season, though he is cautious about pushing too hard too soon. His older brother, Joey Bosa, currently a free agent, could potentially join him in San Francisco, but Nick joked that Joey is "working on his golf game" for now.

In Detroit, tight end Sam LaPorta, along with safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, are rehabbing injuries and not participating in OTAs. Branch is recovering from a torn Achilles, Joseph dealt with a knee issue, and LaPorta suffered a herniated disc. All three are involved in meetings and limited walk-throughs. Off the field, multiple transactional and legal issues are shaping narratives.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders set a new record for licensing income in 2025, reportedly earning $17.7 million, far surpassing Tom Brady's previous high. Meanwhile, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown deactivated his X/Twitter account amid intensifying trade rumors, particularly with the New England Patriots. A post-June 1 trade could help the Eagles manage dead cap space over two seasons.

In Denver, the Broncos finalized a $45.8 million purchase of Burnham Yard, a 58.5-acre former rail yard, as part of their plan for a new stadium and entertainment district. The project, targeting a 2021 opening, may expand to 150 acres with mixed-use development. The Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with assistant special teams coach Denzel Martin, who was dismissed for workplace misconduct after joining Mike McCarthy's staff. Martin previously served with the Raiders and Chargers.

Across the league, OTAs continue to provide a glimpse into team preparations for the upcoming season, with player health, contract situations, and organizational moves dominating the conversation





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NFL Otas Nick Bosa A.J. Brown Denver Broncos Shedeur Sanders Injury Recovery Trade Rumors Stadium Offseason

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