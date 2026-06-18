NFL Offseason Moves: One Final Suggestion for Each Team

As the NFL teams prepare for the 2026 season, here are some strategic moves they could make in late June or early July to enhance their prospects for the coming season and beyond. These suggestions include contract extensions, last-minute signings, and even a couple of trades to secure key players and fortify team positions.

As the NFL teams enjoy a brief respite before the commencement of training camps in July, the league's front offices are far from idle. While most rosters are set for the upcoming 2026 season, the fluid nature of the salary cap and the looming free agency in 2027 necessitate strategic moves to secure key players and fortify team positions.

Here are some suggestions for each of the 32 NFL teams, focusing on one final move they could make in late June or early July to enhance their prospects for the coming season and beyond. The Buffalo Bills, despite having few major contracts ending after the 2026 season, could benefit from maintaining their offensive line continuity by re-signing guard Ryan Torrence.

Though not the league's top guard, Torrence ranked above average in ESPN's pass block win rate (93.3%, 25th) and run block win rate (74.1%, 13th) last season. At just 26 years old, he's still in his prime and could provide valuable stability to the Bills' offense.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins face a decision regarding linebacker Elandon Brooks. With his contract set to expire after the 2026 season, Brooks could potentially re-sign with Miami to be part of their rebuild.

However, given his first-team All-Pro performance last season, leading the league with 183 total tackles and adding 3.5 sacks, the Dolphins might consider trading him to a contending team in need of a linebacker, such as the Cincinnati Bengals or the Dallas Cowboys. The New England Patriots, with ample cap space, could consider extending the contract of cornerback Jonathan Gonzalez.

Although Gonzalez still has two years left on his rookie contract, his dissatisfaction with his current deal, as evidenced by his skipping OTAs, might warrant an early extension to keep their best defensive player happy and secure his long-term commitment. The New York Jets, with a roster mix of developing young players and veteran patch-ups, particularly on defense, could benefit from adding more depth to their defensive line.

Defensive end Sheldon Ogunjobi, at 32 years old, would provide valuable experience and come at a much lower cost than the $8.3 million the Buffalo Bills paid for half a season of him last year. In Baltimore, quarterback Lamar Jackson's cap hit of $84.3 million in 2027 is unsustainable. An extension is inevitable, and the Ravens would be wise to address this before the season begins to avoid potential complications later on.

For the Cincinnati Bengals, upgrading their linebacker corps could be a priority. While some fans are interested in re-signing Germaine Pratt, a better choice might be former Giants linebacker Tae Crowder. Crowder is more of a run stopper than a pass coverage specialist but is less likely to decline as he turns 30 in late July. He's also a high-character locker room influence, having been the Giants' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award last season.

In Cleveland, safety Grant Delpit, still playing at a high level, could be a valuable veteran to keep around for the next couple of seasons. His contract is set to void after the 2026 season, and he'll be 29 years old for the 2027 season. Re-signing him could help the Browns' rebuilding efforts. The Pittsburgh Steelers face a decision regarding cornerback Joey Porter.

Drafted at the top of the second round in the 2023 draft, Porter is coming to the end of his rookie deal. The Steelers need to re-sign him now to keep him around, but Porter may seek top-five cornerback money. The Steelers will need to navigate this negotiation carefully to secure Porter's services without overpaying. Lastly, the Houston Texans, with few roster holes or pending free agents for 2027, could still use some depth at linebacker.

An addition like former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Thompson might make sense, providing valuable experience and competition at the position





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