Analysis of five successful NFL offseason moves featuring Kirk Cousins' resurgence with the Vikings and Kenneth Walker III's elite running game with the Chiefs, alongside three struggling signings.

The NFL offseason has generated significant excitement as teams seek to fill roster holes with experienced veterans, yet the results have been a mix of immediate success and costly failures. This year, the transaction period has highlighted five players who have seamlessly integrated into their new environments and five others who have struggled to justify their acquisitions. The contrast in performance underscores the volatile nature of free agency and trades, where a single player can dramatically shift a franchise trajectory.

Kirk Cousins Revitalizes Vikings Offense

Kirk Cousins is currently thriving in Minnesota after being traded to the Vikings on November 10, 2026, from the Raiders. He signed a one-year, $11.3 million contract with Las Vegas before the move, providing a stabilizing force for a team in need of offensive consistency. His performance has been statistically impressive, recording a 65.0 QBR that ranks 10th out of 31 qualifying quarterbacks.

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This resurgence marks a significant recovery for Cousins, who tore his Achilles tendon in 2023 during his previous stint with the Vikings. After a difficult 2024 season with Atlanta where he posted a career-low 47.0 QBR and lost his starting job to Michael Penix Jr., he showed minor improvement in 2025. In 2026, however, he has returned to elite form, throwing 22 passing touchdowns, which ranks second in the NFL, while maintaining a sack rate of just 3.9%.

The Raiders benefited from Cousins by securing four wins before transitioning to rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The Vikings received an additional third-round pick in the trade, along with a quarterback who has elevated the team's offensive performance from subpar to above average. Cousins won his first start with Minnesota in Week 10, significantly boosting the team's Super Bowl aspirations.

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Walker Johnson Elevates Chiefs Rushing Attack

Kenneth Walker III has become a cornerstone of the Kansas City Chiefs' offense after signing a three-year, $43.1 million contract. His integration alongside rookie Emmett Johnson has transformed the rushing attack, with Walker leading the league in avoided tackle rate at 35.2% according to FTN charting. He also ranks third with 3.14 yards after contact per carry.

Walker's 2026 statistics show a 1.66 rushing yards over expected per attempt, placing him second out of 45 qualifying running backs. This is a massive leap from his 2025 season, where he averaged only 0.25 RYOE/attempt. Despite missing a week with a groin injury, Walker is on pace for 318 carries, surpassing his previous career high of 228 set in 2022.

The question of whether he could handle a full-time workload after years in a committee system with Seattle has been answered affirmatively. The Chiefs previously had the blocking but lacked a feature back, a gap Walker has filled by becoming a dual-threat weapon alongside Johnson. His ability to break tackles and gain yards after contact has made him indispensable to the team's offensive strategy.

Mike Evans Struggles Despite 49ers Signing

Mike Evans signed a three-year, $42.4 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers after a decline in production with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his final season in Tampa, he faced challenges with quarterback Baker Mayfield and suffered from injuries, resulting in career lows in yards per reception and catch rate. He also failed to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career.

However, the narrative of failure is complex, as Evans has shown flashes of his former self in San Francisco's powerful offense. His catch rate has improved to 69%, and he is averaging 15.6 yards per reception. He has generated 25 first downs on 39 targets, a more efficient metric than his 23 first downs on 62 targets in 2025. Despite these positive indicators, his overall DVOA stands at minus-12.2%, ranking 63rd out of 79 qualifying wide receivers.

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The primary concern remains his Achilles tendinitis, which has sidelined him since Week 6. The 49ers are prioritizing his long-term health, hoping to have him return 100% for the playoff run. The team views his signing as a calculated risk, betting on his elite downfield ability to complement their offense once he recovers from the injury.

Comparative Analysis of Offseason Success

The divergent paths of Cousins, Walker, and Evans illustrate the varying degrees of success in this year's market. Cousins' return to form validates the Raiders' decision to trade him for future assets, while his impact in Minnesota suggests a deep playoff run. Walker's emergence in Kansas City addresses a critical need for a featured running back, stabilizing an offense that had relied on a committee approach.

In contrast, Evans' situation highlights the risks associated with aging stars. While his per-play efficiency has improved in San Francisco, his overall statistical output and injury status create uncertainty. The 49ers' careful management of his workload indicates a strategic focus on maximizing his availability for the postseason rather than forcing his return prematurely.

These cases provide a snapshot of the broader NFL landscape, where some teams have capitalized on offseason moves to strengthen their rosters while others navigate the challenges of integrating new talent. The performance of these players will likely influence future free agency strategies, emphasizing the importance of health and fit in player acquisition decisions.