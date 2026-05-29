NFL Offseason: Biggest Risers for Fantasy Football

Yahoo analysts Justin Boone, Joel Smyth, Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski give you their biggest riser for fantasy going into 2026. Montgomery, Tuten, Rodríguez, Downs and McConkey are the top picks.

We’re into the slow portion of the NFL offseason but we can now start looking ahead to training camp, preseason and eventually fantasy football drafts.

There’s always plenty of movement during the offseason with new faces in new places. Yahoo analysts Justin Boone, Joel Smyth, Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski give you their biggest riser for fantasy going into 2026. Entering the offseason, Montgomery was a fading fantasy asset stuck behind superstar Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit. While he remained a flex option thanks to his visits to the end zone, Montgomery’s touches declined each year with the Lions.

Fortunately, a trade in early March kickstarted his fantasy outlook as the new lead back for the Texans. There’s very little competition for work on Houston’s depth chart, with backup Woody Marks best deployed in a pass-catching role. Being a starter is nothing new for Montgomery. Prior to the last two seasons, the veteran handled at least 235 touches or more in his first five campaigns, including being a bell-cow for the Bears.

Now, as he prepares to turn 29 in June, Montgomery has a chance to produce fantasy RB2 numbers once again — with the potential for even more. Remember, Joe Mixon finished as the RB5 overall in 2024 while racking up 1,325 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns as a member of the Texans. Smoke never became fire for Bhayshul Tuten in 2025, but the signs continue to be there for the young running back.

After a year with several flashes, a mid-season injury and the second-best success rate in the NFL, Tuten finds himself in prime position in comparison to the end of 2025. Yes, the Jaguars signed Chris Rodríguez Jr. in the offseason, they had to add an RB, and it could’ve been much worse for Tuten’s fantasy stock. Jacksonville chose to let their former first-round RB Travis Etienne Jr. walk in free agency, followed by squashing any draft rumors with selections.

Rodríguez brings a true threat to the backfield, but the positive far outweighs the negative. First off, in three seasons, Rodríguez has seven career targets... It should be Tuten’s role (one that Etienne maintained in 2025) with an offensive playcaller that has averaged the most RB screens since taking over in 2024.

The danger of Rodríguez sharing a short-yardage or goal-line role is real, but it is not due to the lack of success Tuten had last season as one of the most reliable in that area. He isn’t a shoe-in fantasy stud, but running backs on good offenses, with high potential volume, going late in drafts, immediately makes him a candidate for an ADP crushing pick. Josh Downs is easily one of the biggest risers from this offseason.

One year ago, the Colts’ wide receiver group was crowded with Downs in the slot, Alec Pierce established as the X, Michael Pittman Jr. as the high-volume Z and AD Mitchell as quality depth as the WR4. Now, Mitchell is long gone and Pittman was traded this offseason, as well. The room is much lighter now behind Pierce following a breakout season and Downs.

It sounds like the team is ready to give Downs a look as the starting Z in addition to his slot duties, which gives him a path to playing in two-receiver sets. That proved to be a significant roadblock last year as the Colts played more heavy personnel after drafting Tyler Warren at tight end. Downs even looks like he bulked up a bit to be able to handle more snaps.

He’s an awesome talent and one of my favorite separators in the league. This is the year he’s finally projecting into a consistent and high-volume role. Easy buy right now. Ladd McConkey has become more excited about what he can do in a Mike McDaniel offense.

Thusly, McConkey is rising on my board. The Chargers had a complicated passing game last year, and their true offensive intentions were submarined by cluster injuries on the offensive line. Give them better pass blocking, a more condensed passing tree and McConkey in his third season — I’m all in. McConkey showed star quality in the second half of 2024 and it can return this fall. I’ll draft him proactively





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