NFL Kicks Off 2026 Season with Historic International Games as Teams Face Daunting Schedules

The 2026 NFL season begins with a record nine international games, including a historic Wednesday night opener featuring a Super Bowl rematch. While the Chicago Bears seek to build on their 2025 success, they face the league’s toughest schedule, raising questions about their playoff prospects. Meanwhile, teams like the Cowboys and Steelers endure grueling stretches, while international contests redefine global NFL appeal.

The NFL has unveiled its 2026 regular season schedule, marking a historic milestone with a record nine international games across seven countries and four continents.

For only the second time in league history and the first since 2012, the season will begin on a Wednesday night with a high-profile Super Bowl rematch as the defending champion Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots on September 9th. The following evening, the Los Angeles Rams will make history by competing against the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, in the first-ever regular season game held in the country.

The schedule sets up dramatic matchups from the start, with the Dallas Cowboys opening as 2.5-point road favorites against the New York Giants in the inaugural Sunday Night Football game of the season. The Chicago Bears, who emerged as one of the most improved teams in 2025 with an 11-5 record and a playoff victory over the Green Bay Packers, enter the 2026 season with high expectations—yet face its toughest challenge yet.

Chicago must navigate the league’s most demanding strength of schedule, which includes not only their fierce NFC North divisional rivals—the Packers, Detroit Lions, and Minnesota Vikings—twice each, but also contests against the reigning 2025 NFC champions, the Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, and Carolina Panthers. Additionally, the Bears will confront a brutal AFC East slate featuring Super Bowl contenders such as the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. If history is any indication, the Bears could face an uphill battle.

Seven of the ten teams that entered a season with the toughest strength of schedule in the past decade missed the playoffs entirely, with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016 being the last to defy the odds and secure a postseason win. This season, Chicago’s struggles may be compounded by logistical challenges, including a Week 4 Monday Night Football game against the Eagles followed by a short turnaround for a home game against the New York Jets, and a late-season slog through four consecutive high-stakes contests, including road trips to Buffalo, Minnesota, and home games against Green Bay and Detroit.

Other teams facing unfavorable scheduling situations include the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys. The Steelers struggle to find any clear advantages, with a particularly grueling stretch of back-to-back road games against the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles in Weeks 6 and 7.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys will endure a punishing travel schedule, with a Week 3 trip to Brazil to face the Baltimore Ravens and a Week 4 clash with the Houston Texans. The Cowboys will also contend with consecutive away games against two of the league’s top teams—the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams—in Weeks 13 and 14.

The Jaguars, despite playing two home games in London, benefit from advantageous travel situations, facing opponents such as the Eagles and Texans on relatively generous rest schedules. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos, playing on short rest in Week 2 following a Monday Night Football clash with Kansas City, will have little time to recover before hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Baltimore Ravens, coming off a road game in Buffalo, will host the Jaguars on a Thursday Night Football showcase in Week 9





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