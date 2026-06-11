NFL Extension Season: Who Will Be the Highest-Paid Players in the League?

This article examines the top of the market for each position on offense and defense, focusing on the most expensive position in football (quarterback) and the least (tight end). It also identifies who is most likely to become the highest-paid player in the league at each position when they sign their deal.

If the first few months of the NFL offseason are about player acquisition , the period between free agency and the start of training camp is extension season .

Some of the highest-paid players in football, such as Patrick Mahomes, have signed extensions with their teams, becoming the first player to ink a deal worth more than half a billion dollars. This article breaks down the top of the market for each position on offense and defense, focusing on the most expensive position in football (quarterback) and the least (tight end).

It also identifies who is most likely to become the highest-paid player in the league at each position when they sign their deal





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NFL Player Acquisition Extension Season Highest-Paid Players Patrick Mahomes Quarterback Market Tight End Market Adjusted Average Value Full Guarantees New Money Most Likely To Become The Highest-Paid Player

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