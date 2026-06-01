NFL Countdown: 100 Days Until the 2026 Regular Season Kickoff

With exactly 100 days remaining until the 2026 NFL regular season begins, the league is poised for an exciting year. The season opens a day earlier than usual on September 9 with the Super Bowl champion Patriots hosting the first game. A historic international matchup in Australia between the 49ers and Rams highlights the early schedule, while storylines abound: the continued rise of Josh Allen as the league's marquee player, the high-profile hiring of Jim Harbaugh by the Giants, the anticipated returns of Patrick Mahomes and Micah Parsons from torn ACLs, a dramatic new stadium opening in Buffalo, and the final chapter at Nashville's Nissan Stadium. The Bears-Packers rivalry is at a fever pitch, Christmas Day features three playoff rematches, and Myles Garrett chases defensive history. Offseason drama, like the Ravens' aborted trade for a player named Crosby, adds to the anticipation for a season filled with compelling narratives.

The National Football League is on the brink of its return. In precisely 100 days, the 2026 regular season will officially commence, marking the end of a long offseason filled with anticipation, speculation, and dramatic storylines.

While training camps and preseason contests will provide a taste of what's to come, the real action begins on Thursday, September 9, a day earlier than the traditional start to accommodate a unique international game. This countdown to kickoff is filled with a multitude of reasons for fans to be excited, from historic venues to the health of superstar players and the introduction of new chapters for storied franchises.

Among the most anticipated events is the season-opening game featuring the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. Their performance will be under a microscope, especially following a stunning loss in the previous Super Bowl. The schedule itself features a groundbreaking moment just two days later when the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, fierce NFC rivals, meet at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

This marks the NFL's first regular-season game in the Southern Hemisphere, played in a stadium dating back to 1853, adding a layer of historical significance to a modern rivalry. The league's star power is concentrated in a few key figures. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, while not the previous season's MVP, has arguably cemented himself as the NFL's premier player with his electrifying playmaking ability.

The paramount question surrounding him remains whether he can finally deliver a Super Bowl title to Buffalo, a storyline that will dominate the narrative until it is resolved. On the other side of the ball, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is chasing history after a monumental 2025 season where he recorded 23 sacks, one of the best single-season performances ever. With two Defensive Player of the Year awards already to his name, he is now eyeing the record.

Coaching changes always generate buzz, and the hiring of Jim Harbaugh by the New York Giants is the most high-profile. Harbaugh, formerly of the San Francisco 49ers and San Diego Chargers before his stint with the Baltimore Ravens, takes over a franchise with a massive profile but a recent history of struggle, having missed the playoffs in 11 of the last 13 seasons. Can he immediately reverse the Giants' fortunes?

Another major storyline is the health of two transcendent talents coming back from torn ACLs. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the face of the league, suffered his injury late last season. His readiness for Week 1 has been a major concern, but reports indicate he is on track. Similarly, Green Bay Packers linebacker/edge rusher Micah Parsons, acquired in a blockbuster trade, was playing at an MVP-caliber level before his injury.

The Packers' collapse following his loss underscores his value, and his return is critical for their championship aspirations. The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 season was defined by a stark contrast: a prolific offense and a struggling defense. Aggressive moves to address the unit, including the drafting of top safety prospect Caleb Downs and a change at defensive coordinator, aim to correct that imbalance. Whether these changes are sufficient to return the Cowboys to the playoffs will be a closely watched experiment.

In a strange offseason twist, the Baltimore Ravens agreed to a trade for a player referred to as Crosby only to cancel it due to reported medical concerns about his knee. Unexpectedly, the Las Vegas Raiders will have him on their roster, and his presence could significantly impact their improvement plans. Stadium transitions provide both celebration and nostalgia.

The Buffalo Bills will open their state-of-the-art new palace, a facility costing over $2 billion, with a nationally televised Thursday night game against the Detroit Lions in Week 2. Conversely, the Tennessee Titans will play their final regular-season game at Nissan Stadium, a venue since 1999 that hosted the legendary "Music City Miracle" playoff moment.

The NFL's scheduling team has also crafted a compelling calendar, particularly for the Christmas Day slate, which will feature three games that are direct rematches of thrilling playoff contests from the prior year: Packers at Bears, Bills at Broncos, and Rams at Seahawks. Furthermore, the storied Bears-Packers rivalry, already intense after a wild-card playoff showdown, will be played twice-in Week 5 and on Christmas night-promising more heated chapters.

With this confluence of international play, superstar returns, coaching debuts, and historic scheduling, the 2026 NFL season promises to be one of its most captivating in recent memory





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