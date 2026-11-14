NFL Adjusts Week 10 Officiating Crews Due to Air Traffic Disruption

The NFL reassigned three officials to home-market games for Week 10 after FAA ground stops forced schedule changes due to telecommunications outages.

The National Football League confirmed on Saturday morning that it has adjusted several officiating assignments for Week 10 due to widespread travel disruptions. The league moved officials to games located within driving distance of their respective hometowns to ensure timely arrival. This logistical shift follows a temporary telecommunications outage that severely impacted air traffic control systems across the United States.

Officiating Crews Reassigned to Home Markets

Three officials have been elevated to referee positions for upcoming Sunday games as part of this special arrangement. Barry Anderson and Duane Heydt, who typically serve as umpires, and side judge Don Willard have taken on primary referee duties. Anderson will officiate the Jacksonville Jaguars-Tennessee Titans matchup in Tennessee. Heydt has been assigned to the Carolina Panthers-New Orleans Saints contest in New Orleans. Willard has double-duty responsibilities, starting with the Miami Dolphins-Indianapolis Colts game in Indianapolis at 1 p.m. ET.

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Willard will then travel to Cincinnati for the Sunday night game between the Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:20 p.m. ET. The league emphasized that each of the 17 officiating crews maintains a backup referee who trains throughout the year for such contingencies. This protocol ensures that every game has a qualified official ready to step into the referee role when standard assignments are compromised by external factors.

FAA Outage Causes Ground Stops and Flight Delays

The travel crisis began on Friday when the Federal Aviation Administration implemented a ground stop order. This measure was triggered by a temporary telecommunications outage affecting air traffic control infrastructure. Pilots were unable to access their pre-departure paperwork because the FAA NOTAM system failed. This system is critical for disseminating flight hazards and real-time restrictions to pilots before they take off.

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The ground stop was lifted at 8:15 p.m. ET on Friday, allowing flights to resume. However, the delay already caused significant disruptions for college football teams. Almost all Power Four conferences had teams prevented from reaching their destinations on time. Only the ACC had every team already ready to go for their respective matchups. One SEC matchup was also affected by these timing issues.

Impact on Schedules and Operational Continuity

The telecommunications failure created a ripple effect across professional and collegiate sports. The NFL had to scramble to reassign officials who were stranded or facing uncertain travel windows. The league prioritized home-market proximity to minimize further delays and ensure games could proceed as scheduled. This approach highlights the fragility of modern travel logistics when critical infrastructure experiences sudden failure.

The incident underscores the importance of backup systems in both aviation and sports management. The NFL's preparedness with backup referees allowed for a relatively smooth transition despite the external chaos. Fans and teams can expect the games to proceed with the newly assigned crews. The league continues to monitor the situation as travel networks stabilize following the outage resolution.