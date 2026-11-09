NFC North Dominance Sets NFL Record with 25-8 Start in 2026

The NFC North achieves a historic 25-8 record through nine weeks of the 2026 NFL season, establishing the best divisional winning percentage in Super Bowl era history.

The NFC North division has secured a historic status as the strongest unit in professional football, entering the final weekend of Week 9 of the 2026 season with an impressive 25-8 collective record. This performance establishes a .757 winning percentage, marking the highest such figure recorded by any division through nine weeks since the 1970 merger. The Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings have collectively dominated their peers, leaving the league in awe of their early-season supremacy.

On Sunday, the division added three more victories to its tally, reinforcing its claims to the top spot. The Detroit Lions defeated the Miami Dolphins 19-9 in a game that felt like a home contest despite the Miami location. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers delivered a decisive 45-27 victory over the New England Patriots in Foxborough. The Chicago Bears completed the sweep by defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-24 in primetime, overcoming five turnovers to secure a field goal winning the game.

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Historic Winning Percentage Breakdown

The current 25-8 record for the NFC North represents a .757 winning percentage, which projects to roughly 13 wins in a full 17-game season. This figure stands as the best winning percentage any division has posted through nine weeks of NFL football since the 1970 merger. Even if the Minnesota Vikings lose their upcoming Monday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the division would drop to a .736 winning percentage, which would still remain the best through nine weeks in Super Bowl era history.

The only other division to achieve a .700 or better winning percentage through nine weeks was the 2022 NFC East, which started 24-9 with a .727 record four years ago. The raw win-loss count for the 2026 NFC North is also exceptionally high, driven by the league's structure of eight four-team divisions. This structure makes it statistically easier to find four very good teams in a given year compared to the five- or six-team divisions that existed before the 2002 realignment, where more intra-division games naturally resulted in more losses for the division as a whole.

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Out of Division Dominance Metrics

Of the eight losses the NFC North has incurred this season, five are against other teams within the division. Outside of NFC North opponents, the Bears, Lions, Packers, and Vikings hold a staggering 18-3 record, which translates to an .857 winning percentage. This out-of-division win percentage is the best mark in NFL history through nine weeks, although a Vikings loss to the Buffalo Bills could lower the mark slightly. These four teams have collectively beaten non-NFC North opponents by just over a touchdown per game, averaging nearly 28 points per contest.

The previous record for out-of-division performance through nine weeks was held by the 1984 AFC West, which went 21-4 for an .850 winning percentage. The 2026 NFC North is guaranteed to be no worse than second in out-of-division winning percentage through nine weeks. The 2022 NFC East is the only other division to win 80% of its out-of-division games through this point, going 20-5. The historical context of the 1984 AFC West highlights how dominant teams can struggle to convert regular season success into playoff victories.

Postseason Implications and Future Outlook

The division can go 4-0 for the first time in a single week all season if the Vikings beat the Bills on Monday Night Football. Regardless of the outcome on Monday, the NFC North will finish Week 9 with the best collective record of any division through nine weeks in the Super Bowl era. This achievement underscores that the NFC North is, at least by wins and losses, what has been the best division in NFL history. The question remains whether this dominance can be sustained or if the intense competition will exhaust the top teams.

Historical data from the 1984 AFC West serves as a cautionary tale. That division featured three strong teams in the playoffs, but they combined to win exactly one playoff game. The Denver Broncos, who won the division at 13-3, blew a second-half lead at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. An interception by John Elway with three minutes to go set Pittsburgh up for the game-winning score, illustrating the volatility of high-stakes playoff games.

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The 2026 NFC North faces a similar test of endurance. The stiff competition to win the division may exhaust four of the best teams in football, potentially leaving them as easy pickings in January. Alternatively, the iron might sharpen iron, leaving the team that tops the North as the favorite to win the Super Bowl. The Bears, Lions, Packers, and Vikings have proven their ability to defeat elite opposition, but the transition to the postseason will reveal if their depth and resilience hold up under pressure.

Key Matchups Determining Division Title

The upcoming Monday Night Football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills is the critical variable in the NFC North narrative. A Vikings victory would allow the division to go 4-0 for the week, solidifying their historical standing. A loss would still leave them with the best collective record, but it would slightly reduce their winning percentage. The outcome of this single game could influence the perception of the division's dominance and the fatigue levels of the Minnesota Vikings as they head into the playoffs.

The division's success is built on a foundation of out-of-division dominance and resilience in intra-division battles. The Bears, Lions, Packers, and Vikings have collectively beaten non-NFC North teams by a significant margin, averaging nearly 28 points per game. This offensive firepower, combined with a defense that has forced turnovers and held opponents in check, positions the NFC North as a formidable force. The ability to win close games, such as the Bears' 27-24 victory over the Buccaneers, demonstrates their capacity to perform under pressure.

As the 2026 season reaches its midway point, the NFC North stands alone in its achievements. The division's 25-8 record is a testament to the quality and depth of the four teams involved. Whether this dominance translates to a Super Bowl victory or ends in early playoff exits remains to be seen. The historical precedents of the 1984 AFC West and the 2022 NFC East provide context, but the 2026 NFC North is forging its own legacy. The next few weeks will determine if this historic start was a precursor to championship glory or a fleeting moment of perfection.