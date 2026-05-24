NextDecade becomes the top LNG exporter in Texas, a controversial milestone

A little-known company, NextDecade, overcame industry doubts, founder demise, and legal battles to become the top LNG exporter in Texas. Despite being located away from standard LNG production spots, they succeeded in reaching this milestone due to growing natural gas demand and the U.S. becoming the world's largest LNG exporter

Starbase—NextDecade, a little-known company on the brink of becoming the top exporter of natural gas out of Texas , achieved this milestone after surviving industry doubts, the sudden demise of its founder, and contentious legal battles with environmental groups.

The emphasis on liquefied natural gas (LNG), which must be chilled into liquid form for overseas tanker transport, has led Qatar and other nations to place renewed global focus on LNG. The U.S. has emerged as the world's leading LNG exporter in recent years, supplying energy-hungry markets across Europe and Asia.

Most U.S. LNG capacity is concentrated along a corridor stretching from Corpus Christi, Texas to south of New Orleans, while NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG is an outlier, located another 160 miles south of Corpus Christi to the southern tip of Texas. NextDecade CEO Matt Schatzman expressed optimism, stating, 'We’re building because of natural gas demand growth globally.

’ The Biden administration 'LNG permitting pause' in 2024, initially due to fears of overbuilding, was caused by the Iran war and subsequent energy market shifts





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Nextdecade Texas LNG Natural Gas Natural Gas Importer Natural Gas Demand US LNG U.S. Largest LNG Exporter Texas-Mexico Border Patience Vision Industry Veteran Kathleen Eisbrenner Matt Schatzman US LNG Industry Stalled Pipelines

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