Newsan's Controversial World Cup Promotion: Giving Away TVs to Denied U.S. Visa Holders

A clever and controversial advertising campaign by Newsan, through its TV brand Noblex, has set social media ablaze by offering TV screens to the first 100 people who can prove their U.S. visa had been denied in the past six months. The initiative has gone viral for putting a face to a real problem, as the United States' strict immigration controls have become the main rival to beat for South American supporters.

The 2026 World Cup is just around the corner, but not every road leads to the United States . In a clever and controversial advertising campaign, Newsan , through its well-known TV brand Noblex, launched an unprecedented promotion.

The company promised to give away TV screens to the first 100 people who could prove, with documents in hand, that their U.S. visa had been denied in the past six months. The response from Albiceleste supporters was immediate. Dozens of fans frustrated by the consular process showed up at the company’s offices in Buenos Aires. After presenting proof of their rejection, they returned home with a brand-new television under their arm.

This marketing strategy has gone viral for putting a face to a real problem. The United States will host most of the World Cup, and its strict immigration controls have become the main rival to beat for South American supporters. Thanks to this initiative, at least a hundred Argentinians will be able to drown their sorrows over the shattered 'American dream' by watching Messi and the national team in the highest definition.

A perfect snapshot of how football and social reality intersect in unexpected ways





YahooCASports / 🏆 46. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Cup United States Strict Immigration Controls Albiceleste Supporters Newsan TV Brand Noblex Promotion U.S. Visa Denial Argentina Messi High Definition

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Soccer Legend Hits U.S. With Damning World Cup Question“It has to be said, is this how the hosts behave really?” asked the former England and Arsenal player.

Read more »

The World Cup dilemma dividing Iranians: Root for Iran — or against it?As Iran prepares to make its return to the World Cup next Monday, many Iranians across the world are experiencing the same conflicting emotions.

Read more »

Iran Says World Cup Fans Left In Limbo After Ticket Allocation Is Suddenly PulledIran's participation in the World Cup has been clouded by uncertainty since the U.S. and Israel launched air strikes on the Islamic Republic.

Read more »

Iran soccer federation claims fans' tickets for U.S. World Cup games were pulledFIFA has revoked the ticket allocation for Iran fans at the team's three World Cup games in the United States, according to that country's soccer federation.

Read more »