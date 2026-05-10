The World Health Organization (WHO) will begin a co-ordinated effort to disembark passengers aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship Sunday morning following an outbreak of hantavirus. A three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine appears to be holding after Russia celebrated Victory Day in Moscow Saturday. A New Brunswick father lost his 15-year-old son Brian in 2008 after he experienced a fatal arrhythmia, and he believes it was due to his son's consumption of an energy drink and now advocates for restrictions on youth consumption. The fate of dozens of hippos left over from the personal collection of an infamous drug kingpin is still undecided.

The World Health Organization will begin a co-ordinated effort to disembark passengers aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship Sunday morning following an outbreak of hantavirus.

Officials say small boats will take groups of passengers to the dock in Tenerife, Spain, where they will undergo a medical screening. As Candace Cole reports, passengers who are considered healthy will be able to return home. A three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine appears to be holding after Russia celebrated Victory Day in Moscow Saturday.

As part of the agreement, both sides are set to exchange 1,000 prisoners, however, there’s still no sign of progress towards a permanent end to the war. Vincent McAviney has more. A New Brunswick father lost his 15-year-old son Brian in 2008 after he experienced a fatal arrhythmia. As Suzanne Lapointe explains, he believes it was due to his son's consumption of an energy drink and now advocates for restrictions on youth consumption.

Plus, the fate of dozens of hippos left over from the personal collection of an infamous drug kingpin is still undecided. As Mike Armstrong reports, Colombia may not follow through with its initial controversial plan to cull the animals





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World Health Organization MV Hondius Cruise Ship Hantavirus Tenerife Spain Medical Screening Return Home Russia Ukraine Victory Day Exchange 1 000 Prisoners Ceasefire New Brunswick Brian Fatal Arrhythmia Energy Drink Restrictions On Youth Consumption Hippos Infamous Drug Kingpin Cull The Animals Colombia

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