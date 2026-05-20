News Update: Racial Discrimination Complain at Canadian Tire Store, Missing Teenager, Marine Life Rescue, Trade Deal Discussions, DNA Evidence Creation, Small Goods Exchange

The article provides information on a racial discrimination case filed by Dawn Wilson at a B.C. Canadian Tire store, a missing 14-year-old girl, a Montreal city worker who rescued 14 ducklings from the sewer, trade deal discussions, the linking of a DNA evidence to a 1986 cold case killing in Washington, and a new 'Trinket Trade Box' project in London, Ont.

Dawn Wilson, a Heiltsuk Nation member, has filed a human rights complaint after an incident at a B.C. Canadian Tire store. The complaint involves the store's racial discrimination and harassment .

Wilson claims she was treated disrespectfully and inappropriately and asked to leave the premises because she was wearing a Native American flag on a t-shirt. She has requested an apology and compensation.

Meanwhile, a mother in North York is appealing for her daughter's safe return after she was last seen 3 days ago. A Montreal city worker rescued 14 ducklings from the sewer. London, Ont. has its first 'Trinket Trade Box' as part of a town square renewal project. Windsor mayor does not want Canada to accept a 'bad' trade deal just to open the Gordie Howe bridge.

DNA evidence links a B.C. man to a 1986 cold case killing in Washington state. Our shopping trends team earns a commission when you use our links to shop. Last, we have a roundup of news, updates, and fun facts to read





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Racial Discrimination Complaint Racial Discrimination And Harassment Iącanadian Tire Store Incident Wolf Totem Star Sue Canadian Tire Missing Teenager In North York Ducklings In Montreal Sewer Trade Deal Negotiations DNA Evidence Link To B.C. Cold Case Killing Trinket Trade Box In London Ont. Shrimp On The Barbeque Together

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