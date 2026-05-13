News Topics: Grocery Prices, Gas Prices, Rebranding, Logo Mishap, Restaurant Proposal, Trump Proposals, Newsmakers

This text covers various news topics, including an increase in grocery prices, the reason behind the spike in gas prices, Cracker Barrel's rebranding attempt, the opposition to a Republican proposed budget for tipped workers, potential solutions by Donald Trump and Kamala Harris to eliminate federal taxes on tips from the taxes on workers' tips, a business decision by McDonald's, and news analysis from Peter Mansbridge.

US grocery prices rose in April, but gas spikes weren't the only reason Americans paid more for their groceries last month, but high gasoline prices resulting from the Iran war were only one of the reasons why.

Cracker Barrel had good reasons to rebrand. But after its new logo misfired, here's what's next. Some US restaurants and servers oppose Republicans' 'no tax on tips' budget proposal. Food prices worried most voters, but Trump's plans likely won't lower their grocery bills.

McDonald's agreed to Trump event but says it isn't endorsing a presidential candidate. Why Trump's and Harris' proposals to end federal taxes on tips would be difficult to enact. Every Saturday, Peter Mansbridge provides thoughtful takes on this week's news stories





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