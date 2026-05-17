News Summary

Here are the key headlines of the news today.

A new vendor village in the ByWard Market aims to boost economic activity in the historic neighbourhood. Alberta teachers gather in Calgary for weekend meetings to talk budget, classroom safety, and policy.

"You have to work it out": Premier Danielle Smith says signing MOU shows that she is pro-federalist. Forest fires affecting travel in northwestern Ont. Impaired Northern Ont. driver on Highway 400 and 11 arrested after continuing past traffic stop.

"Confusion around postgraduate work permit language resulting in rejections. ". This gas tip could save you hundreds of dollars a year. Which Canadian cities will see the highest and lowest temperatures on Victoria Day weekend





CTVToronto / 🏆 9. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

New Vendor Village In Byward Market Alberta Teachers Gathering In Calgary Premier Danielle Smith's Statement On MOU Forest Fires Affecting Travel In Northwestern Impaired Driver Arrested On Highway 400 And 11 Gas Tip For Cost Savings Temperature Forecast For Victoria Day Weekend

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