News Roundup: OPP Officer Funeral, Moncton Wildcats Win, Record Overdose Deaths, Counterfeit Bills, and More

A roundup of the latest news from across Canada, including the funeral service for an OPP officer killed in a crash, the Moncton Wildcats' win in Game 7, record levels of drug overdoses in North Bay and Parry Sound, a Windsor grocery store receiving counterfeit bills, and more.

Andy Cepuch, senior field manager, at the plant—where steam is created, water is processed, and bitumen is diluted and prepared to go for further processing—at the Cenovus Christina Lake oilsands facility southeast of Fort McMurray, Alta.

, on Wednesday April, 24, 2024.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber BrackenFuneral service for OPP officer killed in crash to be held todayMoncton Wildcats triumph in Game 7 against Blainville-Boisbriand ArmadaDrug overdoses hit record levels in North Bay/Parry SoundWindsor grocery store receiving ‘two to three’ counterfeit bills per week, says ownerQuebec man found guilty of fomenting hatred against Jews appeals 15-month sentencePM Carney names Louise Arbour as Canada’s next governor generalTech stocks send S&P/TSX composite lower as U.S. stock markets riseCatherine, Princess of Wales, to travel to Italy in first overseas royal engagement since cancer treatmentFrance launches one-euro university meals for all studentsShopping TrendsI’ve been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It’s Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair HealthI Tried It: A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Household Argument13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Discounts To Take Advantage Of Before The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News.

We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Funeral services are being held today for an OPP officer who was killed in a crash in North Bay, Ont. The officer, who has not been named, died after his police cruiser was struck by a vehicle on Highway 11 on April 22. The 41-year-old officer was a member of the OPP’s Highway Safety Division and had been with the force for 17 years.

The funeral will be held at the North Bay Memorial Gardens, with the OPP saying it will be a private service due to the officer’s family requesting it. Meanwhile, the Moncton Wildcats have triumphed in Game 7 against the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs. The Wildcats won the game 4-3 in overtime, advancing to the next round of the playoffs.

The Armada had taken a 3-0 lead in the game, but the Wildcats managed to come back and win in overtime. In other news, drug overdoses have hit record levels in North Bay and Parry Sound. The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit has reported that there were 93 overdose deaths in the region last year, which is a 50% increase from the previous year.

The health unit has attributed the increase in overdose deaths to the rise in the use of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids. A Windsor grocery store is receiving ‘two to three’ counterfeit bills per week, according to the owner. The owner of the store, who wishes to remain anonymous, said that the counterfeit bills are becoming more and more common and are causing problems for the store.

The owner said that the store is losing money due to the counterfeit bills and is having to take extra precautions to prevent it. In Quebec, a man has been found guilty of fomenting hatred against Jews and is appealing his 15-month sentence. The man, who has not been named, was convicted of promoting hatred against Jews through his online activities.

The man’s lawyer has argued that the sentence is too harsh and that the man did not intend to promote hatred. The lawyer has also argued that the man has already served time in prison for similar offenses and should not be given a harsher sentence. In other news, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named Louise Arbour as Canada’s next governor general. Arbour, a former Supreme Court justice, will take over the role from Julie Payette, who resigned in 2021.

The appointment of Arbour has been welcomed by many, who see her as a highly qualified and respected individual. However, some have expressed concerns about Arbour’s past involvement in human rights cases and her potential impact on the role of governor general. Tech stocks have sent the S&P/TSX composite lower as U.S. stock markets rise. The rise in U.S. stock markets has caused a decline in the value of Canadian tech stocks, leading to a decrease in the overall composite.

The decline in tech stocks has been attributed to the strong performance of U.S. tech stocks, which has caused investors to shift their focus to the U.S. market. In other news, Catherine, Princess of Wales, is set to travel to Italy in her first overseas royal engagement since cancer treatment. The princess will visit the city of Florence and meet with local officials and business leaders.

The trip is seen as an opportunity for the princess to promote British trade and investment in Italy. France has launched a new initiative to provide one-euro meals for all students. The initiative, which is part of the country’s efforts to reduce food waste and promote sustainable eating, will provide students with a free meal every day.

The initiative is seen as a way to promote healthy eating and reduce food waste, while also supporting students who may be struggling financially. Shopping Trends is a team of experts who provide advice and recommendations on shopping and consumer products. The team is independent of the journalists at CTV News and may earn a commission when you use their links to shop





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OPP Officer Moncton Wildcats Record Overdose Deaths Counterfeit Bills Louise Arbour

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