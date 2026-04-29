News Roundup: Myles Gray Inquest, International Deals, and Consumer Trends

A comprehensive overview of the week's top news stories, including the coroner's inquest into the death of Myles Gray, South Korea's submarine bid, NASA's Artemis II mission, and a range of consumer-focused articles.

The news landscape this week presents a diverse range of stories, spanning from serious investigations into police conduct and international geopolitical maneuvering to consumer-focused pieces on beauty, home organization, and shopping trends.

A significant focus remains on accountability and justice, exemplified by the ongoing coroner's inquest into the death of Myles Gray, a man who died after an encounter with police officers in Burnaby, British Columbia, in 2015. This inquest, commencing on April 17, 2023, seeks to determine the circumstances surrounding his death and whether any systemic issues contributed to the tragic outcome. The presence of individuals holding signs with Gray’s photo underscores the community’s desire for transparency and answers.

Simultaneously, a stabbing in downtown London, Ontario, has sent a man to hospital, with authorities still searching for the suspect, highlighting ongoing concerns about public safety and violent crime. Beyond domestic issues, international developments are also prominent. South Korea is actively attempting to secure a lucrative contract to supply Canada with submarines, and has now offered to manufacture armoured vehicles within Canada should their bid be successful.

This move represents a significant economic incentive and a potential boost to Canada’s domestic defense industry. In Europe, a German effort to rescue a stranded whale, affectionately nicknamed ‘Timmy’, has overcome a crucial obstacle, offering a glimmer of hope for the animal’s survival. This story, while seemingly smaller in scale, speaks to broader themes of environmental conservation and international cooperation.

Furthermore, the aftermath of another spring flood is prompting residents of cottage country to demand answers and preventative measures, emphasizing the increasing frequency and severity of extreme weather events and the need for improved infrastructure and disaster preparedness. NASA’s Artemis II moonship has successfully returned to its launch site after a historic voyage, marking a crucial step forward in the agency’s ambitious plans for lunar exploration and future space travel.

This achievement underscores the continued importance of scientific innovation and the pursuit of knowledge beyond our planet. Finally, a substantial portion of the news coverage this week is dedicated to consumer interests. Articles range from personal care reviews – specifically, a Canadian shampoo and conditioner praised for its transformative effects on scalp and hair health – to practical solutions for household challenges, such as a smart laundry basket designed to resolve domestic disputes.

The upcoming Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is also driving significant coverage, with lists of budget-friendly beauty product dupes and last-minute discounts aimed at savvy shoppers. These pieces reflect a broader trend towards lifestyle content and the increasing influence of online shopping and consumer culture. It’s important to note that the Shopping Trends team operates independently from the journalistic staff at CTV News, and may receive commissions through affiliate links.

This separation ensures editorial integrity while acknowledging the commercial aspects of content creation. The diversity of these stories – from serious investigations to lighthearted shopping recommendations – paints a comprehensive picture of the current news cycle and the issues that are capturing public attention





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