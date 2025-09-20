News Roundup: Miniature Railway, Sports Victories, Leadership Challenges, Cyberattacks, and Shopping Deals

A collection of diverse news stories including a B.C. couple's miniature railway, sports highlights, political tensions, cyber security issues, and shopping trends.

A British Columbia couple has poured their hearts and souls into creating an extraordinary miniature railway in their backyard, a testament to their shared history and a symbol of their enduring love. The railway, a sprawling network of tracks, bridges, and miniature landscapes, is a labour of love, meticulously crafted over years.

Every detail, from the tiny locomotives to the meticulously landscaped scenery, reflects the couple's dedication and passion for recreating significant moments and places from their lives. The project began as a small hobby, but quickly evolved into a full-fledged undertaking, transforming their backyard into a miniature world where memories come to life. This project is not just a hobby; it’s a journey through time, a tangible representation of their personal story. The couple hopes that this unique creation brings joy and inspires others to pursue their passions and create lasting memories. The effort to build this mini-railway showcases incredible dedication to details and engineering, along with a clear connection to memories and their personal narrative.\Meanwhile, the sports world witnessed a thrilling performance as the Lions dominated in Calgary, with Nathan Rourke demonstrating his skills and athleticism in a resounding 52-23 victory over the Stampeders. Rourke, utilizing both his arm and legs, orchestrated a dynamic offensive strategy that proved unstoppable. His ability to both pass and run, created a considerable advantage for the Lions, allowing them to control the game and secure a convincing win. His performance has been a highlight of the season. The game was also a highlight for fans, creating excitement throughout the stadium and across the country. In other news, there are major leadership challenges happening within the current political environment. Premier Legault is downplaying concerns surrounding caucus turmoil despite an ex-minister's call for his resignation. This internal struggle highlights the complexities and challenges of political leadership, especially when dealing with internal disputes. These disagreements are often amplified due to the high-profile nature of politics and can greatly impact the stability and direction of governance. The focus on resolving conflicts can distract from other matters which the government is responsible for. \In other news, the court case involving a dismissed Saskatoon officer continues, with the officer testifying about their relationship with a gang associate. This legal proceeding highlights the importance of professional standards and ethics within law enforcement. The testimony aims to unravel the specifics of the relationship and how it affected the officer’s conduct and duties. The implications of this testimony could be far-reaching. Several impactful events and announcements have also been made recently, including the third annual Run With Responders 5K, which raised $10,500 for local charities. This event shows the community’s continued support for emergency services and local non-profits. Cyberattacks are impacting many. There has been a cyberattack which has disrupted check-in systems at major European airports. The attacks emphasize the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to cyber threats and the need for robust security measures. Politically, Pierre Poilievre expressed his viewpoint in an upcoming leadership review, stating that he does not believe in magic. Also, there is a review for the new COVID-19 XFG variant. A Canadian athlete, Marco Arop, secured a bronze medal in the 800m race at the world athletics championships. Furthermore, there has been a discovery about the remains of a British naval hero’s lover, maybe, in France. Lastly, Porsche announced a roll-out delay of their EVs which will have a six-billion-dollar hit to their parent company, Volkswagen.\Finally, there is news on the shopping front. The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. They are reporting on multiple items of interest, with links, which may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. They’ve reported on the absolute best sweater dresses which are available in Canada right now. Additionally, they’ve found products which will help with your indoor plants, with seventeen products that you’ll want to add to your cart. If you are working at a desk, there are seventeen things that will help you work more comfortably all day. They also reviewed the absolute best foot masks you can get in Canada right now. Amazon's October Prime Day 2025 has been announced, so there is a summary about everything you need to know about the Prime Big Deal Days in Canada





