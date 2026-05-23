News Roundup

A summary of the latest news about the Conservative leadership race, hockey, gas prices, identity theft, RCMP officers, hate crimes, entertainment, tourism, El Niños, and plane crashes.

Voting opens in B.C. Conservative leadership race, winner to be announced May 30, while Luke Ellinas, of the Kitchener Rangers, skates during a Memorial Cup hockey game in Kelowna, B.C.

, on Friday, May 22, 2026. The price of gas has fallen for the second day in a row in the Maritimes. Convicted con artist who stole nurse’s identity back in jail for alleged breach of sentence, and the B.C. prosecutors have declined to charge the RCMP officer who shot man on Bobcat, are also mentioned in this news.

Additionally, a stand-alone offence will help investigate, prosecute hate crimes, say experts. Entertainment news includes the death of rap musician Rob Base, while Abu Dhabi is doubling down on tourism despite the Iran war. Previous Super El Niños can tell us about the next one, and a PDF containing the final words of the internet heard from the cockpit of a UPS plane that crashed. The NTSB wants the PDF taken down





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Conservative Leadership Race Hockey Gas Prices Identity Theft RCMP Officers Hate Crimes Entertainment Tourism El Ni\U00f4\U00f4s Plane Crashes

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