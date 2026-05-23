News headlines from May 23, 2026

A summary of the significant events that occurred on May 23, 2026, taken from various news sources.

A man throws a cobblestone as clashes break out during a rally in Belgrade led by protesting university students who seek major political changes in Serbia .

($1M in jewelry was stolen at gunpoint in downtown Toronto, and a drug lab was dismantled in a gang unit in British Columbia. Bandits defeated the Clippers 4-3 in overtime to win the BCHL title. Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend provides updates, and the UCP president and constituency associations remain supportive of Blake Smith. Stephen Colbert makes a comeback, and SpaceX launches Starship on a test flight





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Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic Protest Riots Polic

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