News Headlines for May 11, 2026

A collection of notable headlines from around the world on May 11, 2026.

David Nelson St. Cyr is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in relation to a carjacking in north Edmonton on May 10, 2026. Separatist leader behind voter list leak unco-operative: Elections Alberta Smash-and-grab robbery at Edmonton jewelry store injures 1, 5 at large Fire at Winnipeg home sends one person to hospital in critical condition IPV-related North Bay shooting leads to 3 arrests, 26 charges AI is changing cyberattacks.

A new St. Clair College program aims to prepare local leaders Ontario AI used to take notes in medical appointments ‘hallucinated’ in testing: auditor Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith to resign federal seat this summer following GTA nomination loss Postmedia exits flyer distribution business, leading to 50 full-time job losses 'Lord of the Rings' director honoured as Cannes festival opens on subdued note Is your relationship emotionally unsafe? Experts explain the signs and what to do 'Not normal': On one April day, all of the planet’s top 50 hottest cities were in just one countr





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Canada-Wide Warrant Carjacking North Edmonton Edmonton Jewelry Store IPV-Related North Bay Shooting AI Cannes Festival Emotionally Unsafe Hottest Cities

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