News Headlines [English] [2500+ Characters] [At Least 3 Paragraphs]

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The ROKS Dosan Ahn Changho submarine arrives in B.C. on Saturday, May 23, in this image handed out by Hanwha Ocean.

'“It’s absolutely ridiculous”: Commuters frustrated with Highway 417 lane closures and traffic Russell storms to pole position ahead of Mercedes teammate Antonelli at Canadian GP “A magical place”: The story behind Winnipeg’s chaotic, cursed amusement park Victoria transit talks hit impasse, union prepares for possible strike vote Trump says deal with Iran, opening Strait of Hormuz “largely negotiated” U.S. Motion Picture Association slams CRTC rules on Canadian content investment Life of A Basketball Fan: Taylor Swift attends Cavs-Knicks in Cleveland with fiance Travis Kelce Stephen Colbert makes a comeback on TV, a day after recording his final episode of “The Late Show” on CBS Bettina Anderson floated a White House wedding to Donald Trump Jr. She got an island ceremony instead What previous Super El Niños can tell us about the next one A PDF let the internet hear the final words in the cockpit of a UPS plane as it crashed. The NTSB now wants it taken dow





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ROKS Dosan Ahn Changho Submarine Highway 417 Lane Closures And Traffic Victoria Transit Canadian GP Winnipeg’S Chaotic Cursed Amusement Park CRTC Rules On Canadian Content Investment Donald Trump Jr. Haunted Amusement Park Border Area Between The US And Mexico

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