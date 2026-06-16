News Headlines

A collection of news articles covering various topics such as charity hockey game, waste diversion, social media ban, climate risks, and more.

The Boots and Hearts Barn Burner Charity Hockey Game is set to return to Barrie, with tickets officially going on sale for the 2026 event.

Video50% of the waste at Sudbury's landfill could have been diverted. Amherstburg council rejects bid for federal-provincial housing grant over cost concerns. Truck driver arrested after driving wrong way on Trans-Canada Highway. P.E.

I. driver, passenger who came to vehicle's aid arrested for impaired driving, drug trafficking. Canada is asking some who received citizenship to surrender their certificates. Here's why. Bell cutting nearly 700 jobs amid ongoing 'organizational changes,' Bell Media not impacted.

Author Amy Griffin sues woman who alleged she stole her stories of sexual abuse in memoir 'The Tell'.

'Most oppressed in the World Cup': Iran coach says team ordered out of U.S. right after 2-2 draw with New Zealand in opener. Nearly half the world's children exposed to three or more climate risks: UNICEF. Britain announces sweeping social media ban for under-16s





CTVToronto / 🏆 9. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Charity Hockey Game Waste Diversion Social Media Ban Climate Risks Bell Cutting Jobs Iran Coach Climate Risks Social Media Ban Climate Risks Social Media Ban

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