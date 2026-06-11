News Headlines

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PGA Golfer Mackenzie HughesRBC Canadian OpenTPC Toronto At Osprey Valley
📆2026-06-11 5:46 PM
📰TSN_Sports
8 sec. here / 12 min. at publisher
📊News: 42% · Publisher: 51%

A collection of news articles covering various topics, including golf, sports, politics, and more.

Hughes on course: 'I've been around it once now and I don't see anything different from last year' Corrado on Cassidy in Toronto: 'Thanks but no thanks, you're not the right voice for this team right now' Hayes: 'I wonder if PA is like, 'We've got to protect you here because you're going to be responsible for this guy in a way'' 'It's fun to watch, but stressful to play': Vegas and Carolina try to get momentum in back-and-forth series 'Obviously I'm blaming him': Stephen A.

explains why Trump's 'selfish motives' led to Knicks' loss 'I feel like I'm in a dream': Korda amped to win U.S. Open, doesn't want to relive final put

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TSN_Sports /  🏆 80. in CA

PGA Golfer Mackenzie Hughes RBC Canadian Open TPC Toronto At Osprey Valley Course Setup Expectations Back-And-Forth Series Knicks' Loss U.S. Open Stephen A. Korda

 

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