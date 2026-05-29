News Headlines

A collection of news articles from various sources, including CTV News, Dave Sullivan, and various other news outlets.

Barrie police are investigating an alleged assault on Bayfield Street , near the Five Points intersection on Fri. , May 29, 2026. Landslide closes Highway 1 from Revelstoke to Golden in B.C.

Interior.

'Turning green space into parking is not the answer': Ottawa councillor criticizes DND’s plan to create new parking at Carling Campus. Some relief at the pump for Montrealers ahead of the weekend. More kids were stalked by North Bay man charged with attempted child abduction. Injuries reported following $400,000 house fire in Windsor.

Police searching for 100-pound angel stolen from Ontario cemetery. Canadian, Ukrainian drone firms forge pact to supply Ukraine’s military. Advocates call on Anand to raise transnational repression concerns with China’s top diplomat during Canadian visit. WHO chief lands in Congo, saying Ebola outbreak ‘can be stopped’





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Barrie Police Alleged Assault Bayfield Street Five Points Intersection Landslide Highway 1 Revelstoke Golden B.C. Interior Ottawa Councillor DND Carling Campus Montrealers North Bay Man Attempted Child Abduction Windsor Ontario Cemetery Chinese Crew Freedom 250 Concerts Habs Hurricanes Eastern Conference Final Climate & Environment Lowest Place On Earth Sea Rapidly Dying No One Can Agree How To Save It Astronauts China Congo Ebola Outbreak Can Be Stopped

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