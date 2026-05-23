News Headlines

A collection of diverse and intriguing news stories, including a 'Dog Mayor' election in B.C., a SIU investigation, F1 and Habs playoff run, Edmonton Lego convention, Winnipeg police policy, ice loss award, White House wedding, and more.

This B.C. municipality is asking residents to cast ballots for ' Dog Mayor .

' Yes, really. SIU investigating after man falls from parking garage in ByWard Market while fleeing from police. F1 and Habs playoff run means a Montreal weekend like no other.

'Spans the generations': Edmonton Lego convention sizes up in venue for avid fans. Winnipeg police to develop kirpan policy following legal notice. Windsor, Ont. researcher wins international award for work on ice loss on the Great Lakes. Ukraine deserves full EU membership: Zelenskyy.

U.S. Motion Picture Association slams CRTC rules on Canadian content investment. Norway-set drama about political polarization 'Fjord' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes. Stephen Colbert makes a comeback on TV, a day after recording his final episode of 'The Late Show' on CBS. Bettina Anderson floated a White House wedding to Donald Trump Jr. She got an island ceremony instead.

What previous Super El Niños can tell us about the next one. A PDF let the internet hear the final words in the cockpit of a UPS plane as it crashed. The NTSB now wants it taken down





CTVNewsVI / 🏆 28. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dog Mayor B.C. Municipality SIU Investigation Parking Garage Byward Market F1 Habs Playoff Run Montreal Weekend Edmonton Lego Convention Winnipeg Police Kirpan Policy Ice Loss Great Lakes Ukraine EU Membership Stephen Colbert Bettina Anderson White House Wedding Super El Niños UPS Plane Crash NTSB

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District of Kitimat Lifts 'Dog Mayor' Initiative to Tackle Voter Apathy Ahead of Local General ElectionThe District of Kitimat introduces a 'Dog Mayor' campaign to engage residents and increase voter turnout before the local general election on Oct. 17, 2026. The candidates are Gus and Koko, selected through a less democratic process. Their campaign promises, such as free universal pet healthcare, free pool time for dogs, and poop bag access in local parks, are not representative of actual campaign promises.

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