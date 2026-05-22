A collection of news headlines from various sources, including CTV News Ottawa, B.C. Interior, and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Participants pick up bibs and shirts at Fitness Expo at Carleton University Fieldhouse . May. 22, 2026 (Josh Marano/CTV News Ottawa) Province expands mental health screening tool to Mounties in B.C.

Interior One person killed in crash near Parry Sound Residents welcome increased police patrols around Leamington waterfront amid traffic complaints Mountie who shot man on Bobcat loader will not face criminal charges, B.C. prosecutors say Conservative MP announces birth of grandson ‘Charlie Kirk Jansen’ PM Carney: ‘We’re renovating the country as we go, and Alberta being at the centre of that is essential’ Ontario patient tests negative for Ebola, while new border screening measures are in place amid Congo outbreak Bad Bunny kicks off European leg of tour in Barcelona An SNL 'All Drug Olympics?

' Not quite. But these Enhanced Games are no joke Abu Dhabi is ‘doubling down’ on tourism despite Iran war A PDF let the internet hear the final words in the cockpit of a UPS plane as it crashed. The NTSB now wants it taken dow





ctvottawa / 🏆 29. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fitness Expo Carleton University Fieldhouse Mental Health Screening Tool Mounties In B.C. Interior Crash Near Parry Sound Police Patrols Around Leamington Waterfront Mountie Who Shot Man On Bobcat Loader Conservative MP Announces Birth Of Grandson PM Carney Ontario Patient Tests Negative For Ebola Bad Bunny Kicks Off European Leg Of Tour In Ba Enhanced Games Abu Dhabi Is ‘Doubling Down’ On Tourism Despit NTSB Wants PDF Taken Down

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