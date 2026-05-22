A collection of news articles covering various topics such as pilot project, gas prices, impaired driving, social worker charges, scuba diver's death, PM Carney's comments, Ebola vigilance, AI for red tape reduction, and tourism in Abu Dhabi.

A busy stretch of Church Street will be car-free this summer. Here is what you need to know about the pilot project .

PM Carney: ‘We’re renovating the country as we go, and Alberta being at the centre of that is essential’How much gas prices went down overnight in the MaritimesImpaired driving charges laid in fatal crash involving motorcycle near BracebridgeWindsor social worker facing child sexual abuse charges arrested for breaching conditionsScuba diver’s death in B.C. a ‘tragic incident,’ police say as investigation underwayTrump immunity from IRS audit shocks experts, who warn it could undermine trust in tax systemPM Carney: ‘We’re renovating the country as we go, and Alberta being at the centre of that is essential’Expert: Canada should be vigilant about Ebola with World Cup coming in two weeksCRTC says streamers must pay three times as much for Canadian contentSportsAbu Dhabi is ‘doubling down’ on tourism despite Iran warProvincial, federal governments leaning on AI to cut red tap





CTVToronto / 🏆 9. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Church Street Car-Free Pilot Project PM Carney Gas Prices Impaired Driving Social Worker Charges Scuba Diver's Death PM Carney's Comments Ebola Vigilance AI For Red Tape Reduction Tourism In Abu Dhabi

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

News Headlines - Latest News StoriesGet the latest news from CTV, Canada's National News Network. News, photos, videos, and multimedia stories spanning from different regions and news items from National and World News.

Read more »

Latest News HeadlinesA collection of the latest news headlines from CTV News, including a first-hand look at the future site of a potential largest graphite mine in the G7, a tragic death in Jasper National Park, and the impact of Trump's tariff threats on Canadian consumers.

Read more »

Latest News and Lifestyle Headlines from Canada and BeyondA collection of diverse reports covering local crime, financial updates, health studies, technology investments, and various consumer product recommendations.

Read more »

Latest News HeadlinesA collection of the most recent news headlines, including topics such as business, entertainment, sports, and more.

Read more »