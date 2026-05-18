News Headlines

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Joe Varner , a Senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, believes that the defence bank could positively impact ' small and medium sized enterprises ' within NATO countries.

A heat warning is in effect for Toronto, with humidity making it feel like 35 degrees Celsius. The Stay Free Alberta organization has filed an appeal of the Court of King's Bench decision that struck down the separation petition. Mosaic has launched a 2030 action plan to create more jobs for Indigenous people. Ontario hunters have had their licences suspended after trespassing and illegally killing a cow moose.

A gold-rush era hotel has been burned down in the Yukon. This school board is cutting outdoor education programs. Experts believe that seasonal allergies are worsening. Aaron Rai has won the PGA Championship, becoming the first English-born winner in over a century.

Lifestyle: Historians criticize Trump's Reflecting Pool makeover as a group sues. Steven Soderbergh used AI in a documentary about John Lennon. Here are the 60 best advent calendars for 2025 you can get in Canada (so far). I've been using this Canadian shampoo and conditioner for over a month, and it's totally changed my scalp and hair health.

A laundry basket so smart it solved our biggest household argument. Budget-friendly beauty products that are dupes of more expensive items. Last-minute beauty discounts to take advantage of before the Amazon Prime big deal days sale ends. The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News.

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Joe Varner Defence Bank Small And Medium Sized Enterprises NATO Countries Heat Warning Toronto Humidity Stay Free Alberta Mosaic Indigenous People Ontario Hunters Cow Moose Gold-Rush Era Hotel Outdoor Education Programs Seasonal Allergies PGA Championship Steven Soderbergh John Lennon Advent Calendars Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner Laundry Basket Budget-Friendly Beauty Products Last-Minute Beauty Discounts

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