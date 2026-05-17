News Headlines

A collection of diverse news articles covering various topics such as food, sports, entertainment, and more.

Edna Lewis , pictured in 1992, published the landmark"The Taste of Country Cooking" 50 years ago this month, changing mainstream ideas of American food in the process.

John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP via CNN NewsourceFirst-ever blind hockey B.C. Cup held at inaugural OneAbility GamesBandits stage a Saturday night special, knocking off Nanaimo in 2-1 double OT thrillerA 'wave' of ticks is headed for Ontario. Here's what 1 scientist says you can do to protect yourself and your pets this summer.

VideoRegina Kennel and Obedience Club celebrates 110th anniversary, annual trials take placeOPP investigate assault in Grand Bend, seek public assistanceWild parsnip control to begin in Little River Corridor and Ojibway Prairie ComplexB. C. allowed logging in caribou habitat despite its own ministry's recommendationTesla recalls tens of thousands of vehicles in Canada, U.S. over camera issuePoliticsAlberta Premier Smith open to southern route for potential pipeline to West CoastFarm Boy, Kyan Culture brand organic microgreens recalled due to possible pathogenic E. coli contaminationSportsFormer Canada coach Priestman leads Phoenix to final in return from drone spying banHawaii's worst flooding in 20 years leaves farmers struggling and fewer veggies at the marketSteven Soderbergh used AI in a documentary about John Lennon.

And he wants to talk about itHere Are The 60 Best Advent Calendars For 2025 You Can Get In Canada (So Far) I've been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It's Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair HealthI Tried It: A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Household Argument13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Discounts To Take Advantage Of Before The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop





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Edna Lewis The Taste Of Country Cooking John Spink Atlanta Journal-Constitution AP CNN Newsource Blind Hockey B.C. Cup Oneability Games Bandits Nanaimo Double OT Thriller Ticks Ontario Regina Kennel And Obedience Club Annual Trials OPP Assault In Grand Bend Public Assistance Wild Parsnip Little River Corridor Ojibway Prairie Complex B.C. Logging In Caribou Habitat Alberta Premier Smith Southern Route For Potential Pipeline To West Farm Boy Kyan Culture Brand Organic Microgreens Recalled Due To Possible Pathogenic E. Coli Co Sports Former Canada Coach Priestman Phoenix Final Drone Spying Ban Hawaii's Worst Flooding In 20 Years Farmers Struggling Fewer Veggies At The Market Steven Soderbergh John Lennon Advent Calendars Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner Budget-Friendly Beauty Products Last-Minute Beauty Discounts

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