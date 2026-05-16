News Headlines

A collection of news articles covering various topics, including legal battles, political issues, sports, health, and technology.

A Barrie jury heard a conflicting and evolving version of events from an Alliston man accused of first-degree murder and dumping the remains of his best friend.

The accused, who has not been named, allegedly pinched and licked a massage patient in British Columbia, leading to the cancellation of his registration. Legal and political battles are escalating around an Alberta separation petition, with the pipeline timeline entering the debate. The owner of dogs that killed a boy has been warned ahead of the attack. A company has sued after alleged email fraud diverted $203K to a Manitoba bank account.

Australia has banned a neo-Nazi network under a new law criminalizing hate groups. A major VPN provider has stated that it could leave Canada over a lawful access bill. A new Ebola outbreak has been confirmed in a remote Congo province, with 65 deaths recorded. Connor Brown scored the winning goal as Canada beat Sweden 5-3 at the hockey world championship.

Which Canadian cities will see the highest and lowest temperatures on Victoria Day weekend? Vassy Kapelos, an astronaut on the Artemis II mission, shared her experiences from acceptance to shared humanity





CTVToronto / 🏆 9. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Barrie Alliston First-Degree Murder Dump Massage Patient British Columbia Legal Battles Alberta Separation Petition Pipeline Timeline Dogs Bank Account Australia Neo-Nazi Network Ebola Outbreak Hockey World Championship Victoria Day Weekend Vassy Kapelos

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