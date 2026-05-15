News Headlines

A collection of news articles, including topics such as the Artemis II moon mission, Victoria Day long weekend activities, traffic accidents, military police suicide allegations, Starbucks job cuts, hantavirus vaccine likelihood, sports, lifestyle, and shopping trends.

Vassy Kapelos speaks with the astronauts from the Artemis II moon mission about the possibility of countries competing to land on the moon first in 2028.

Things to do in Ottawa during the Victoria Day long weekend, West-end 107 Avenue partially closed due to crash, ensuing fire, One person found dead after Chapleau fire Thursday morning, Rare hearings wrap on alleged mishandling of suicide by military police, Starbucks cuts 300 U.S. corporate jobs and closes some regional offices, How likely is it that we’ll need a hantavirus vaccine? And other questions answered by an epidemiologist, Sports, Lifestyle, What if we killed all mosquitoes?

, Vassy Kapelos: What I learned from the Artemis II astronauts, Shopping Trends, I’ve been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It’s Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair Health, Tried It: A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Household Argument, 13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items, 27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Discounts To Take Advantage Of Before The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale End





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Artemis II Moon Mission Countries Competing To Land On The Moon First Victoria Day Long Weekend Activities West-End 107 Avenue Partially Closed Due To Cr Ensuing Fire One Person Found Dead After Chapleau Fire Thur Rare Hearings Wrap On Alleged Mishandling Of S Starbucks Cuts 300 U.S. Corporate Jobs And Clo How Likely Is It That We’Ll Need A Hantavirus And Other Questions Answered By An Epidemiolog Sports Lifestyle What If We Killed All Mosquitoes? Vassy Kapelos: What I Learned From The Artemis Shopping Trends I’Ve Been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Cond And It’S Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair Health Tried It: A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved 13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Du 27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Dis

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