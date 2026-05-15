A collection of news headlines from various sources, covering topics such as criminal justice, border patrol, stock markets, public health, and more.

VideoDay parole revoked for Manitoba killer who fabricated Métis ancestryU.

S. Border Patrol chief Michael Banks is resigning, in latest DHS leadership changeS&P/TSX composite ends higher, U.S. stock markets also upPublic health agency says World Cup poses high risk of measles spreadHarvey Weinstein back in court after feeling ill as jury deliberates in his rape retrialMario Lemieux named greatest player in CHL history ahead of Crosby, Gretzky, McDavidBig Tech turns to Sesame Street, Girl Scouts to deflect scrutiny over kids’ screen time‘Not normal’: On one April day, all of the planet’s top 50 hottest cities were in just one countryLawyers for Elon Musk and OpenAI make their final case in a trial that could shape AI’s futureI’ve been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It’s Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair HealthI Tried It: A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Household Argument13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Discounts To Take Advantage Of Before The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News.

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Manitoba Killer Métis Ancestry U.S. Border Patrol Michael Banks S&P/TSX Composite World Cup Measles Spread Harvey Weinstein Mario Lemieux Crosby Gretzky Mcdavid Big Tech Sesame Street Girl Scouts Kids’ Screen Time Climate Change AI’S Future Canadian Shampoo Laundry Basket Beauty Products Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends CTV News Shopping Trends Team Independent Of Journalists May Earn A Commission When You Use Our Links T

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