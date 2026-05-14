A collection of news headlines from various sources, covering a range of topics such as travel, politics, sports, entertainment, and more.

Travel expert Barry Choi says the impacted U.S. destinations 'are not major hubs' as Air Canada deals with the jet fuel shortage . What's open and closed in Ottawa on Victoria Day ?

Lac-Mégantic: Supreme Court refusal clears CP rail of liability in 2013 tragedy? Four suspects involved in robbery and shooting of armoured vehicle employee at Waterloo, Ont. bank? Discharged fireworks to blame for reports of gunshots, subsequent 'hold and secure' orders at area schools? Nanaimo RCMP seek witnesses after daytime assault?

Sherritt shares down after auditors and CFO resign amid U.S. sanctions? The world's reaction to hantavirus is tinged by echoes of something else: COVID? Harvey Weinstein back in court after feeling ill as jury deliberates in his rape retrial? Deep, star-studded Avalanche reach the conference finals for 8th time since arriving in Denver?

Horde of amorous peacocks ruffles feathers in Italian seaside town? Climate & Environment 'Not normal': On one April day, all of the planet's top 50 hottest cities were in just one country? Here Are The 60 Best Advent Calendars For 2025 You Can Get In Canada (So Far)? I've been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It's Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair Health?

Tried It: A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Household Argument? 13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items? 27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Discounts To Take Advantage Of Before The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop





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Travel Air Canada Jet Fuel Shortage U.S. Destinations Ottawa Victoria Day Lac-Mégantic Supreme Court CP Rail Liability 2013 Tragedy Waterloo Ontario Bank Discharged Fireworks Reports Of Gunshots School Nanaimo RCMP Sherritt U.S. Sanctions Avalanche Peacocks Italian Seaside Town Climate Hantavirus COVID Harvey Weinstein Rape Retrial Conference Finals Denver Shopping Trends Canadian Shampoo Canadian Conditioner Budget-Friendly Beauty Products Last-Minute Beauty Discounts

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