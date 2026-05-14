A collection of news headlines from various sources, covering topics such as telecommunications, politics, and environmental issues.

Bill C-268 would require the CRTC to verify cellular coverage data reported by telecommunication and providers, and also force Ottawa to review Canada's spectrum framework every five years.

Liberal MP Marianne Dandurand says she has support from the government and opposition parties for her private member's bill aimed at closing Canada's connectivity gap in rural areas. Federal Tories chasing 'magic in a bottle' with B.C. land issue that may not translate over the Rockies, say observers. Carney can maintain lead by avoiding scandals, doesn't need to 'win' in CUSMA review, but needs movement on trade, a major project by 2027, say top pollsters.

Conservative postmortem: Tory MPs should conduct a rigorous, fact-based review of what worked, what didn't, and determine their future. Breaking down C-5: Carney's 'build, baby, build' bill draws support from business sector, but heavy pushback from environmental, Indigenous groups





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Bill C-268 CRTC Cellular Coverage Data Ottawa Spectrum Framework Rural Areas Liberal MP Marianne Dandurand Federal Tories B.C. Land Issue CUSMA Review Trade Major Project By 2027 Conservative Postmortem Breaking Down C-5 Business Sector Environmental Indigenous Groups

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