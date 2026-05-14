A collection of diverse and intriguing news headlines, covering various topics such as art auctions, criminal negligence cases, wildfires, human rights awards, and rare gemstones.

A long-running Exchange District art gallery is auctioning off pieces from notable artists as it prepares to move to a new spot . Daniel Halmarson has more.

'Extremely tragic:' Toddler killed in Scarborough just shy of second birthday, mother charged with murder. Quashing the separation petition is 'incomprehensible,' an 'error in law': Rath40 and 91 buses from Vaudreuil to Montreal will continue running until end of month.

'My wife has terminal cancer': Stratford man almost at halfway point of 'Epic Run for Cancer'. B.C. Court of Appeal dismisses bid by City of Nanaimo to overturn human rights award. Half-a-million dollars worth of jewelry stolen during armed robbery in Toronto's downtown core.

Trump arrives in Beijing for talks with China's Xi on Iran war, trade and U.S. arms sales to Taiwan. TSX falls nearly 250 points, U.S. markets post mixed results as big tech stocks gain.

'Do not consume': DavidsTea herbal blended tea recalled due to undeclared ingredient. Rare 'Ocean Dream' blue-green diamond sells for US$17 mn at auction.

'Not normal': On one April day, all of the planet's top 50 hottest cities were in just one country





CTVToronto / 🏆 9. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Art Gallery Auction Art Notable Artists Exchange District New Spot Toddler Scarborough Mother Murder Separation Petition Error In Law Rath40 91 Buses Vaudreuil Montreal Terminal Cancer Stratford Epic Run For Cancer City Of Nanaimo Human Rights Award Jewelry Armed Robbery Toronto's Downtown Core Trump Beijing Xi Iran War Trade U.S. Arms Sales To Taiwan TSX U.S. Markets Big Tech Stocks Recalled Undeclared Ingredient Blue-Green Diamond Ocean Dream April Day Top 50 Hottest Cities Just One Country

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