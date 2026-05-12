News Headlines

A roundup of the most recent and noteworthy news articles, covering a variety of topics.

Man found guilty of manslaughter in 2022 fatal stabbing Separatist leader behind voter list leak unco-operative Smash-and-grab robbery at Edmonton jewelry store injures 1, 4 at large Fire at Winnipeg home sends one person to hospital in critical condition IPV-related North Bay shooting leads to 3 arrests, 26 charges AI is changing cyberattacks, St. Clair College program prepares local leaders Ontario AI used to take notes in medical appointments ‘hallucinated’ in testing Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith to resign federal seat this summer Postmedia exits flyer distribution business, leading to 50 full-time job losses Academic press expresses concern over publishing climate change misinformation ‘Lord of the Rings’ director honoured at Cannes festival opening on subdued note Is your relationship emotionally unsafe?

Experts discuss signs and what to do All of the planet’s top 50 hottest cities on one April day came from only one country





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Man Found Guilty Of Manslaughter In 2022 Fatal Separatist Leader Behind Voter List Leak Unco- Smash-And-Grab Robbery At Edmonton Jewelry Sto 4 At Large Fire At Winnipeg Home Sends One Person To Hosp IPV-Related North Bay Shooting Leads To 3 Arre 26 Charges AI Is Changing Cyberattacks St. Clair College Program Aims To Prepare Loca Ontario AI Used To Take Notes In Medical Appoi Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith To Resign Federa Postmedia Exits Flyer Distribution Business Leading To 50 Full-Time Job Losses Academic Press Expresses Concern Over Publishi Lord Of The Rings Director Honoured At Cannes Is Your Relationship Emotionally Unsafe? Exper All Of The Planet’S Top 50 Hottest Cities On O

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