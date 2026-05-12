A variety of news headlines covering various topics such as fire, economy, environment, health, technology, sports, and history.

A duplex at 29 Avenue and 15 Street was damaged by fire on May 12, 2026. The Economy now a top concern ahead of environmental protection, new poll says.

Intense fire behaviour expected as firefighters make progress in evacuated county northwest of Edmonton. Fire at Winnipeg home sends one person to hospital in critical condition. These shooting incidences are our paramount concern: London police investigate weekend shooting at after-hours club. AI is changing cyberattacks.

A new St. Clair College program aims to prepare local leaders. Ontario AI used to take notes in medical appointments 'hallucinated' in testing: auditor. Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith to resign federal seat this summer following GTA nomination loss. Conan O'Brien to host the Academy Awards for a third time.

Penguins star Sidney Crosby joining Canada for world hockey championships. What if we killed all mosquitoes? DNA reveals identities of 4 sailors from doomed 1845 Franklin expedition





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Fire Economy Poll Firefighters Shooting AI Medical Appointments Liberal MP Academy Awards Sidney Crosby World Hockey Championships Mosquitoes DNA

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