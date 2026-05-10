News Headlines

A collection of news articles covering various topics such as sports, environment, crime, politics, entertainment, and more.

300 young football fans were at McMahon Stadium Saturday brushing up on their skills and learning about the game from the Stampeders . Volunteers handing out safety cards at Vancouver beaches after a whale was hit by a jet ski.

With Mother's Day on Sunday, soaring fuel costs are taking a bite out of profits at garden centres. A second-degree murder charge was laid in the stabbing death of a man in Sherwood Park apartment. King's Birthday Luncheon hosted in Regina to honour Canada's monarchy, King Charles III. Lewis seeks re-election as Ward 2 Councillor, teasing a mayoral run in future elections.

Outgoing Governor General Mary Simon insists she took learning French 'seriously'. Entertainment: In a legal dispute over 'The View,' ABC argues the Trump administration is trying to chill free speech. Auger-Aliassime was hampered by a leg injury, ousted in the Italian Open's second round. A bear attack likely killed a hiker in Glacier National Park for the first time in decades





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Football Fans Stampeders Vancouver Beaches Mother's Day Garden Centres Second-Degree Murder Sherwood Park Apartment King's Birthday Luncheon Lewis Volunteers Safety Cards Italian Open Auger-Aliassime Leg Injury Bear Attack Glacier National Park

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