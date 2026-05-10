News Headlines

A Durham regional police cruiser is seen following a serious crash in Whitby on Saturday July 20, 2025 (CP24 photo). Volunteers handing out safety cards at Vancouver beaches after whale hit by jet ski. Prescott, Ont. Spanish restaurant receives prestigious award from Spain. Canadians aboard outbreak-hit cruise ship to disembark in Tenerife. Lewis seeks re-election as Ward 2 Councillor, teases mayoral run in future election. Auger-Aliassime hampered by leg injury, ousted in Italian Open's second round. Bear attack likely kills a hiker in Glacier National Park for the first time in decades. Shopping Trends: I’ve been using this Canadian shampoo and conditioner for over a month, and it’s totally changed my scalp and hair health. I tried it: A laundry basket so smart it solved our biggest household argument. 13 budget-friendly beauty products that are dupes of more expensive items. The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop.

A Durham regional police cruiser is seen following a serious crash in Whitby on Saturday July 20, 2025 (CP24 photo). Volunteers handing out safety cards at Vancouver beaches after whale hit by jet ski .

Prescott, Ont. Spanish restaurant receives prestigious award from Spain. Canadians aboard outbreak-hit cruise ship to disembark in Tenerife. Lewis seeks re-election as Ward 2 Councillor, teases mayoral run in future election.

Auger-Aliassime hampered by leg injury, ousted in Italian Open's second round. Bear attack likely kills a hiker in Glacier National Park for the first time in decades. Shopping Trends: I’ve been using this Canadian shampoo and conditioner for over a month, and it’s totally changed my scalp and hair health. I tried it: A laundry basket so smart it solved our biggest household argument. 13 budget-friendly beauty products that are dupes of more expensive items.

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop





CTVToronto / 🏆 9. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Durham Regional Police Cruiser Whitby Serious Crash Volunteers Vancouver Beaches Whale Hit By Jet Ski Prescott Ont. Spanish Restaurant Prestigious Award From Spain Canadians Outbreak-Hit Cruise Ship Tenerife Lewis Re-Election As Ward 2 Councillor Teases Mayoral Run In Future Election Auger-Aliassime Hampered By Leg Injury Ousted In Italian Open's Second Round Bear Attack Likely Kills A Hiker In Glacier Na Shopping Trends Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner Scalp And Hair Health Laundry Basket Budget-Friendly Beauty Products Dupes Of More Expensive Items Independent Of The Journalists At CTV News May Earn A Commission When You Use Our Links T

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