News Headlines

This news text highlights a significant lottery win, police warnings on biker gang activity, water boil notices for Ontario locations, the opening of a mobile skin cancer clinic, and updates on several criminal incidents, all presented in a concise and engaging manner.

Calgary man wins $7M on lottery ticket, Calgary RCMP warns of biker gang activity, Waterloo's boil water in effect till Friday, mobile skin cancer clinic in Windsor, rumours of increased biker gang activity in Alberta , suspect in Vancouver Island BB attack, stabbing, drugs, shootings at Vancouver strip club, study on being married and health, ABC and Trump administration over 'The View', 7-year CBA for NFL, massive 11,000-carat ruby unearthed, launch of Canvas system after attack on schools, real-life consequences of data sovereignty debat.

Calgary man wins $7M on lottery ticket, Calgary RCMP warns of biker gang activity, Waterloo's boil water in effect till Friday, mobile skin cancer clinic in Windsor, rumours of increased biker gang activity in Alberta, suspect in Vancouver Island BB attack, stabbing, drugs, shootings at Vancouver strip club, study on being married and health, ABC and Trump administration over 'The View', 7-year CBA for NFL, massive 11,000-carat ruby unearthed, launch of Canvas system after attack on schools, real-life consequences of data sovereignty debat





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