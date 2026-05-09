This news text covers a variety of topics, including a 16-year-old homicide victim who was remembered as a caring and funny sister, a new support model for families launched by Youth Diversion, a former child soldier who was jailed for living in Calgary illegally, being married may come with an unexpected health benefit, a massive 11,000-carat ruby that was unearthed in Myanmar, and a cyberattack that disrupted thousands of U.S. schools. The Shopping Trends team is also mentioned as an independent entity that may earn a commission when you use their links to shop.

A 16-year-old homicide victim was remembered as a caring and funny sister , a new support model for families was launched by Youth Diversion, a former child soldier was jailed for living in Calgary illegally, being married may come with an unexpected health benefit, a massive 11,000-carat ruby was unearthed in Myanmar, and a cyberattack disrupted thousands of U.S. schools.

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16-Year-Old Homicide Victim Caring And Funny Sister New Support Model For Families Former Child Soldier Jailed Being Married May Come With Health Benefit Massive Ruby Unearthed U.S. Schools Cyberattack Shopping Trends Team Independent Of Journalists At CTV News May Earn A Commission When You Use Our Links T

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