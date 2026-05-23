News Discussion on Toronto Blue Jays' Loss and NBA Return with Dallas Mavericks

Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill, and Jamie McLennan discuss the Toronto Blue Jays' loss to the New York Yankees and the vibe around the team. Hayes talks about the NHL and the trade deadline, while O-Dog and Button provide their insights on NHL-related topics. Danault's importance and the impact of the Canadiens' top line are also highlighted. Additionally, Ujiri reflects on his return to the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks, driven by his desire to win.

Bryan Hayes , Jeff O'Neill and Jamie McLennan discuss the Toronto Blue Jays ' loss to the New York Yankees and the vibe around the team . Hayes shares his thoughts on the NHL, particularly the Toronto Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews, and the September trade deadline.

O-Dog gives his take on Vladislav Vaspel and the NHL season so far. Button provides his analysis on Christian Duplessis, the Canadiens' top draft pick in the upcoming NHL draft. Danault's importance and the impact of the Canadiens' top line are also highlighted in the discussion. Also, Ujiri reflects on his return to the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks, driven by his desire to win.

The topics are: NHL - Maple Leafs, Matthews, trade deadline. O-Dog on Vaspel, NHL, trade deadline. Button on Duplessis, NHL, trade deadline. Hockey - Habs, game 1, top line performance. Ujiri on NBA return, desire to win





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Toronto Blue Jays New York Yankees Vibe Around The Team Bryan Hayes Jeff O'neill Jamie Mclennan

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