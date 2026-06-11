News Discussion: Aaron Judge's Injury, Yankees' Loss, and AL East Race

Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill, and Jamie McLennan discuss Aaron Judge's stress fracture and his placement on the IL, the significance of his loss for the Yankees, and whether the Jays can take advantage and make up ground in the AL East. Corrado on Cassidy in Toronto and the back-and-forth series between Vegas and Carolina are also discussed.

Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill and Jamie McLennan discuss Aaron Judge suffering a stress fracture and being placed on the IL, how significant of a loss it is for the Yankees , and whether the Jays can take advantage and make up ground in the AL East.

Corrado on Cassidy in Toronto: 'Thanks but no thanks, you're not the right voice for this team right now'. Hayes: 'I wonder if PA is like, 'We've got to protect you here because you're going to be responsible for this guy in a way'. It's fun to watch, but stressful to play': Vegas and Carolina try to get momentum in back-and-forth series.

Pendrith: 'Was nice to see some putts go in early, was able to make a lot of really good ones'.

'I feel like I'm in a dream': Korda amped to win U.S. Open, doesn't want to relive final put





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Aaron Judge Stress Fracture IL Yankees Jays AL East Corrado Cassidy Vegas Carolina Pendrith Korda U.S. Open

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