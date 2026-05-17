News Briefs from CTV News Daily

This news text provides a brief overview of various headlines from CTV News Daily, covering topics such as wildlife, politics, health, entertainment, and technology.

A 'wave' of ticks is headed for Ontario . Here's what 1 scientist says you can do to protect yourself and your pets this summer. Tens of thousands turn out for U.K. far-right rally , counter demo.

Another man has died while waiting for care at hospital: Alberta Medical Association.

'Senior Assassin' player comes face to face with police looking for real armed suspects. Aftermath of severe windstorm felt across Saskatchewan. Enough is enough: Cycling group seeks accountability for targeted vandalism. Another man has died while waiting for care at hospital: Alberta Medical Association.

Trump's abortion 'gag rule' has Canadian aid sector asking Ottawa to show leadership. China to buy 200 Boeing jets, Trump says, fewer than expected. Farm Boy, Kyan Culture brand organic microgreens recalled due to possible pathogenic E. coli contamination. Sports.

Former Canada coach Priestman leads Phoenix to final in return from drone spying ban. Edna Lewis built the future of American dining on Black country tradition. Hawaii's worst flooding in 20 years leaves farmers struggling and fewer veggies at the market. Steven Soderbergh used AI in a documentary about John Lennon.

And he wants to talk about it. Here are the 60 best advent calendars for 2025 you can get in Canada (so far). I've been using this Canadian shampoo and conditioner for over a month, and it's totally changed my scalp and hair health.

Tried it: A laundry basket so smart it solved our biggest household argument. 13 budget-friendly beauty products that are dupes of more expensive items. 27 of the absolute best last-minute beauty discounts to take advantage of before the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale ends the shopping trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop.





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Tick Ticks Ontario Protection Science Far-Right Rally Protest Armed Suspect Joey Priestman Hawaii Flooding Shotgun Drone Cancel Culture Shop

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