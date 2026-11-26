A 63-year-old Newmarket woman faces a careless driving charge after police received multiple reports of a wrong-way driver on Highway 17 on Nov. 24. Police say she was confused about the correct lane but was not impaired.

A 63-year-old woman from Newmarket has been charged with careless driving after police received multiple reports of a wrong-way driver on Highway 17, according to the Anishinabek Police Service.

The incidents were reported on Nov. 24. Police said a news release about the charge was issued on Wednesday. Following the reports, an Anishinabek Police Service officer headed onto Highway 17 to locate the vehicle just before 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 24. Police said the officer proceeded eastbound in the proper lane with eight to nine vehicles in front of him, including a large tractor-trailer.

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Wrong-Way Vehicle Nearly Causes Collision

The officer then spotted the wrong-way vehicle. According to police, the officer observed a white motor vehicle with its lights on travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes towards him. Police said the vehicle nearly collided head-on with a number of vehicles. The vehicles ahead of the cruiser all took evasive action to avoid a collision.

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The officer activated the emergency lights from the outside shoulder, but the vehicle passed by him and made no attempt to stop. Police said the officer followed the vehicle for approximately 500 metres with emergency equipment and siren activated. The vehicle finally pulled over on the shoulder without incident. A roadside investigation determined that the driver was not impaired but was confused about the correct lane in which to be travelling.

The driver was charged with careless driving and will appear in provincial offences court at a later date. Anishinabek police thanked the Batchewana First Nation Police for its assistance in blocking the highway during the traffic stop. Police also thanked the community members who called police to report the driving behaviour.

Careless Driving Penalties Include Fines

Under the Highway Traffic Act, careless driving carries a fine of $400 to $2,000, six demerit points, a possible licence suspension of up to two years and a possible jail term of up to six months. Penalties increase to a fine of $2,000 to $50,000, up to two years in jail and a licence suspension of up to five years for careless driving causing bodily harm or death.

Police said insurance premiums will also increase substantially after a careless driving conviction.