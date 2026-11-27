York Regional Police have charged Kaylee Breanna Harrison, 36, of Newmarket, Ontario, after she allegedly posed as a personal support worker and stole items from several families who hired her between June and September.

York Regional Police have arrested a 36-year-old woman from Newmarket, Ontario, accusing her of stealing valuable items from several families she worked for under false pretenses.

The suspect, identified as Kaylee Breanna Harrison, is alleged to have posed as a qualified personal support worker while working in the residences of her victims. Police stated that Harrison was hired by the victims over a period spanning from June to September. During this time, she gained trust and access to their homes, which allowed her to commit a series of thefts and fraudulent acts.

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Harrison Stole Valuable Items From Families

According to the police allegation, while working in these residences, Harrison stole a wide variety of personal belongings. The items reportedly include jewelry, watches, and various household items. She also took cheques, prescription medications, and both Canadian and U.S. currency from her victims. Police said the woman was hired by the victims between June and September.

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In a statement, police alleged that while working in the residences, the accused stole jewellery, watches, household items, cheques, prescription medications, plus Canadian and U.S. currency. Investigators began their inquiry by contacting local pawnshops to trace the stolen goods. Through this effort, police were able to recover some of the items and subsequently returned them to their rightful owners.

However, they noted that there are still a significant number of stolen items they hope to recover and return to the affected families. Earlier this week, police executed a search warrant as part of their ongoing investigation. Following the warrant execution, they arrested Kaylee Breanna Harrison. She has been charged with multiple offenses related to the alleged crimes.

Kaylee Harrison Faces Multiple Criminal Charges

The specific charges against Harrison include fraud under $5,000, theft under $5,000, and theft over $5,000. She also faces a charge of uttering a forged document and three separate counts of possession of property obtained by crime. Police have released images of Harrison to the public in hopes of identifying other potential victims. They are urging anyone who previously employed her as a personal support worker to come forward with information.

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Authorities are particularly interested in reaching out to individuals who may have been affected by her actions during the June to September timeframe. The investigation is ongoing as police work to locate the remaining stolen items. Anyone with information regarding this case or who believes they may have been victimized by Harrison is asked to contact police immediately. The public can reach the York Regional Police tip line at 1-866-876-5423, extension 7142.