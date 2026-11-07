Newhook scores twice as Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 4-2

Alex Newhook scored twice in the first period and Jacob Fowler made 26 saves as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Toronto.

Alex Newhook scored twice in the first period and Jacob Fowler made 26 saves as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Toronto.

Chris Kreider and Zachary Bolduc added the other goals for Montreal, which improved to 11-3-3 and has won seven of its last eight games. William Nylander and Gavin McKenna scored for Toronto, which dropped to 8-8-2. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 24 shots for the Maple Leafs, who have lost two straight and four of five in regulation.

Also read Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly injured in Montreal Canadiens game

Newhook Leads First Period Scoring

The Canadiens opened the scoring at 5:56 of the first period when Newhook's pass in front of Bobrovsky pinballed into Toronto's net after a giveaway by McKenna, the No. 1 pick at the 2026 NHL draft, started the sequence. Montreal doubled its lead at 13:06 of the first when Newhook tipped home Kaiden Guhle's point shot.

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The Canadiens made it 3-0 on a breakaway at 12:57 when Kreider intercepted a McKenna pass at Montreal's blue line and beat Bobrovsky past his blocker. Toronto's rookie winger was benched for the rest of the period. Nylander blasted a one-timer on a power play at 6:19 of the third period to get the Maple Leafs on the board. McKenna then popped a loose puck home 55 seconds later to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Bolduc responded on a man advantage to make it 4-2 at 12:15 of the third. Toronto got a late chance when Canadiens Juraj Slafkovsky was assessed a double-minor for high-sticking with 3:33 left in regulation, but Fowler and Montreal's penalty killers held the fort. Despite plenty of firepower, the Canadiens entered with the NHL's 30th-ranked power play at a paltry 14 per cent success rate before connecting when Bolduc fired past Bobrovsky in the third.

Rielly Injury Hurts Maple Leafs

Veteran defenceman Morgan Rielly didn't return after the first period with a lower-body injury. John Tavares returned to the lineup after missing the last nine games with a lower-body injury. Toronto started its initial push in the second down 2-0, including a long shift in the offensive zone, but Montreal survived before Kreider stretched his team's advantage to three. Signed to a big-money deal in free agency, Bobrovsky has allowed three goals or more in 10 of 11 starts.

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The Canadiens host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. The Maple Leafs host the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. The game took place on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at 10:13 p.m. EST. The Canadian Press contributed to this report.

Photo by Frank Gunn of The Canadian Press shows Montreal Canadiens centre Alex Newhook celebrating his second goal of the first period against the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026.