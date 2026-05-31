The Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador has expressed his gratitude to the people of Canterbury for recognizing the important contribution of Newfoundlanders during World War II.

The Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, Tony Wakeham, has expressed his gratitude to the people of Canterbury in the United Kingdom for recognizing the important contribution of Newfoundlanders during World War II.

The recognition comes in the form of a permanent tribute in the Dane John Gardens, a historic park in Canterbury that dates back to the 1500s. The park underwent extensive restoration, which included the installation of a commemorative display titled 'Newfoundlanders in the Garden'. This display pays tribute to the soldiers of the 59th Newfoundland Heavy Regiment, Royal Artillery, who played a crucial role in the defence of Canterbury and the surrounding area during the war.

The soldiers of the Regiment installed and manned coastal defence guns in the park to help protect the city and its inhabitants. Premier Wakeham thanked the people of Canterbury for their recognition and paid tribute to Ian Kelly, a member of the Regimental Advisory Council, who was present in the House of Assembly. The Premier's statement highlights the significant role that Newfoundlanders played in the defence of Great Britain during one of the darkest chapters in history.

In 1940 and 1941, as Britain stood under threat of invasion, Newfoundlanders crossed the Atlantic to defend freedom and democracy. The tribute in Dane John Gardens serves as a lasting reminder of the sacrifices made by these brave soldiers and their contribution to the war effort.

The recognition is a testament to the enduring bond between the people of Newfoundland and Labrador and the people of Canterbury, and it serves as a reminder of the importance of remembering and honouring the sacrifices of those who have served in times of war. The tribute in Dane John Gardens is a permanent reminder of the significant contribution made by Newfoundlanders during World War II, and it serves as a symbol of the gratitude and appreciation of the people of Canterbury for their bravery and sacrifice.

The park's restoration and the installation of the commemorative display have made it a popular tourist destination, attracting visitors from all over the world who come to pay their respects to the brave soldiers who defended Canterbury during World War II. The tribute in Dane John Gardens is a lasting reminder of the important role that Newfoundlanders played in the defence of Great Britain during World War II, and it serves as a symbol of the enduring bond between the people of Newfoundland and Labrador and the people of Canterbury





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Newfoundland And Labrador Canterbury WWII Dane John Gardens 59Th Newfoundland Heavy Regiment

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