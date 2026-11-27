The Supreme Court of Canada upheld Quebec's Bill 21 banning religious symbols for public servants in positions of authority, allowing pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause. Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Tony Wakeham was the only Atlantic premier to react, while Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon praised the ruling.

The Supreme Court of Canada has largely upheld Quebec's Bill 21, a law that bans public servants in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols while on the job.

The historic decision provides more clarity on how provincial governments can use a section of the Constitution that allows legislatures to override Charter rights. The justices agreed that governments can use the so-called notwithstanding clause of the Constitution pre-emptively, as Quebec did for the bill introducing the ban. This ruling affirms that the clause is a legitimate and essential part of the Constitution, according to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

Also read Quebec braces for Supreme Court decision on Bill 21

Atlantic Premiers React To Ruling

Among Canada's Atlantic premiers, only Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Tony Wakeham reacted to the landmark ruling. Wakeham said his province has never used the notwithstanding clause but recognizes the significance of the decision. A spokesperson for New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt said she would not comment on the ruling. Representatives for the premiers of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island did not respond to requests for comment.

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Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon hailed the ruling as a good day for secularism in Quebec. He added that legislators will need to read the fine print of the ruling to understand its implications. Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, in a social media post, welcomed the part of the ruling that confirmed courts can still declare when Charter rights are violated by laws like Bill 21.

This aspect was also highlighted by analysts as important to separate the notwithstanding clause from Quebec's secularism law. The National Council of Canadian Muslims responded to the decision, saying this fight is not over. A Muslim activist described the ruling as a blow to everything we hold dear about being Canadian. Prime Minister Mark Carney reacted to the Quebec ruling, stating, We will not use the notwithstanding clause.

Carney Rejects Notwithstanding Clause Use

His comment came one day after MacKinnon called Bill C-39 a slam dunk, and Carney said he will whip votes on the matter. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2026, with files from Erika Morris in Montreal. Eli Ridder of The Canadian Press contributed to this story.